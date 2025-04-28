Louisiana Woman Accused of Stealing Items and Returning Them for Refund

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana authorities are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing items from a store and later returning them for a refund.

Now, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with identifying and locating the individual suspected of a bold refund scam.

The woman allegedly took multiple items from the convenience store, left without paying, and then returned to claim a refund, saying that the items had been previously purchased there and that she wanted her money back.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says she took items off the shelf and presented them as if they had been previously purchased, and also hid stolen items in her purse to return later, asking for a refund.

These fraudulent transactions took place on Wednesday, April 16th.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asked that anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or location contact et. McFarland with the Organized Retail Crime Unit at 985-902-2043.

You may be eligible for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to the arrest of the suspect in the convenience store theft.

You can submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or online at www.tangicrimestoppers.com. Simply click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit a Tip.

