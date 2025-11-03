(KPEL News) - Just when you thought some people couldn't go lower, we are hearing about another text message scam making the rounds in Acadiana and across the state of Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

The Scam That Targets People of Faith

Do you know Brother Ronnie? You should make sure you really know someone before you respond to a text, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. They remind you not to click any text, email, or social media message if you don't know the sender.

Why Scammers Target Churches

Scammers are deceptive and will play on your heartstrings. Here in Acadiana, we all have huge hearts. We are constantly helping people in need; this time, let's make sure we don't give money to scammers.

Also consider that, while you may never fall for something like this, someone you know might. It doesn't hurt to mention this to your friends and family.

Thankfully, the real Brother Ronnie Mabile at Bayou Vista Baptist Church for letting the Sheriff's Office know what has been circulating.

What the Fake ‘Brother Ronnie’ Text Looks Like

"The Church Scam" is a fake message from an alleged clergy member, and of course, they want what you have. Here's what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says it looks like:

Church Scam Text Photo courtesy of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

According to officials from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, at least two churches in St. Mary Parish have reported that members of their congregations have been receiving these types of messages.

Sheriff’s Office Issues Public Warning

And, of course, because scammers are generating the messages, they want your hard-earned money. Sheriff's officials are asking everyone to ignore the message and report it to the authorities if you received it.

Protect Yourself from Text Message Scams

You never want to send money, gift cards, or make PayPal or other transactions to anyone you don't personally know. If you get a message like this, call the person who heads up your church to find out whether they are actually sending it to you. It's a shame that people want to scam others, but it happens every day.

READ MORE: DON'T BE FOOLED: LAFAYETTE PARISH WARNS AGAINST PHOME SCAM TACTICS

I personally love this line that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office posted as part of their information,

It doesn’t seem like a good idea to scam God’s people, . But, here we are.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, this is how the scam starts, or at least some version of it,

You’ll get a text or email claiming to be from your pastor, asking you to reply. Eventually, it turns into a request for financial help, maybe for a church member in need, an emergency, or some other story. But here’s the catch: it’s not your pastor.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Brother Ronnie Mabile contacted them to let them know some members of their congregations received the scam text message. Brother Ronnie Mabile attends Bayou Vista Baptist Church.