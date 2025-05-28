(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Citizens in Louisiana are being urged not to click on a link that is being sent ot them via their cellphone.

Scammers are everywhere these days, and you have to be very careful about what you click on in 2025.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles recently posted a message on social media warning citizens in the state that they are not sending a link to pay outstanding traffic tickets.

The latest scam, presented in the form of a text message, claims that you have unpaid tickets and warns that if you don't pay the ticket via a link shared in the text, your driver's license will be suspended.

The link sent to you is part of a scam, and the scammers hope that you will be startled into clicking on the fraudulent link, thereby losing your money.

In their social media post, the OMV says:

"The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) does not send text messages or emails threatening to suspend your vehicle registration or driving privileges."

How to Identify Scams

As always, if you suspect a text message or social media post is a scam or not true, do not click on it and report it immediately.

Police and other state agencies will NEVER text you asking for money for unpaid fines, but scammers will. Also, never share personal information online with anyone you do not know, including your bank account number or other financial details.

Like the OMV says: Don’t click. Don’t respond. Report it.