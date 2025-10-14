Highlights

Smitty’s Supply sued Fulton Boiler Works and J&M Boiler Combustion Control Services over the August 22 explosion

The company says a defective thermal fluid heater caused the fire that destroyed the facility and cost 450 workers their jobs

J&M Boiler’s president says her company hasn’t worked with Smitty’s in years

This is the first time Smitty’s has explained what caused the explosion

EPA cleanup costs have hit $39 million and are still climbing

Smitty’s Supply Files Lawsuit Over Roseland Explosion, Blames Equipment Failure

Nearly two months after a devastating fire, the lubricant manufacturer points a finger at boiler companies in its first public explanation of the August disaster.

ROSELAND, La. (KPEL News) — Smitty’s Supply filed a lawsuit in Tangipahoa Parish’s 21st Judicial District Court on October 14, alleging that a faulty thermal fluid heater manufactured by a New York company and serviced by a Baton Rouge firm caused the massive August 22 explosion and fire that devastated the Roseland facility.

The legal action represents the first time the lubricant manufacturer has publicly offered an explanation for what triggered the industrial disaster that forced the evacuation of roughly 800 residents within a one-mile radius and released toxic substances, including arsenic, barium, chromium, and lead into the surrounding area.

What Tangipahoa Parish Residents Need to Know About the Lawsuit

Smitty’s Supply named New York-based Fulton Boiler Works Inc. and Baton Rouge’s J&M Boiler Combustion Control Services Inc. as defendants in the complaint, which was filed through The Ehrhardt Group, a crisis communications firm now representing the company.

According to Matthew Sherman, an attorney representing Smitty’s Supply, Fulton sold the company a defective thermal fluid heater, while J&M was negligent in its installation or maintenance. The lawsuit claims this equipment failure caused an incident that irreparably damaged the facility’s property and inventory, resulted in mass layoffs, and impacted the broader Roseland community.

Smitty's Plant Explosion Google Maps loading...

Sherman emphasized in the filing that the thermal fluid heater was being used in an intended manner when the fire occurred, and that Smitty’s regularly inspected and serviced the equipment without misusing or materially altering it.

The legal filing directly contradicts any suggestion that Smitty’s operational practices contributed to the explosion that sent black smoke billowing across northern Tangipahoa Parish for days.

Baton Rouge Company Disputes Claims

Jean Window, president of J&M Boiler, told Fox 8 that her company has not worked with Smitty’s for several years, directly challenging a central claim in the lawsuit.

“Something like this could tarnish a company,” Window said, questioning why Smitty’s would publicly name her business in connection with the explosion. Window noted that J&M was not sure what maintenance program Smitty’s was using, but confirmed it was not contracted from her company.

Fulton Boiler Works, which manufactures thermal fluid heaters capable of reaching temperatures up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit for industrial applications, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

Timeline of the Roseland Disaster

The explosion occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, August 22, when workers at the facility first reported the blast. What followed was a multi-day environmental emergency that tested the resources of local, state, and federal agencies.

Explosions continued through the nighttime hours, prolonging the emergency as firefighters worked to contain flames that engulfed dozens of oil and chemical tanks. By Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police reported the fire was 90% contained, though the mandatory evacuation order remained in effect.

The facility covers about 20 acres and blends and distributes oil and other lubricants under multiple brand names, including Super S, Shell, Quaker State, Castrol, Exxon, and Valvoline. According to company information, the site maintained 20 separate tank farms holding a combined 8.7 million gallons of petroleum products.

The immediate aftermath saw an oily residue settling on virtually everything downwind of the plant site at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Louisiana Highway 10. Residents described a scene that looked apocalyptic, with black soot mixing with rainfall to coat homes, vehicles, and vegetation miles from the explosion site.

Environmental and Economic Impact

The explosion’s toll on Tangipahoa Parish extends far beyond the physical destruction at the facility itself.

Just days after the explosion, Smitty’s laid off its entire workforce of nearly 450 employees, devastating families who had relied on the company as one of the region’s largest employers. Workers received notification via email or text message, with no severance pay offered.

Environmental recovery efforts have proven extensive and expensive. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set aside at least $39 million for cleanup operations and is seeking additional federal emergency petroleum spill funding. As the lead response agency, the EPA has deployed teams across affected waterways and continues monitoring air quality throughout the region.

WBRZ News Video WBRZ News Video loading...

Response crews have recovered more than 1.8 million gallons of product from the site and nearby waterways, including substantial petroleum contamination in the Tangipahoa River that flowed downstream toward Lake Pontchartrain. Containment booms stretched across 45 river miles to prevent further spread of contaminants.

The cleanup has included challenges beyond the initial fire response. On September 1, a damaged tank at the facility over-pressurized, causing a roof blowout, though no injuries occurred. The incident prompted EPA crews to assess remaining tanks for pressure issues and proactively address potential safety hazards.

What Happens Next for Smitty’s Supply

The lawsuit represents what the company describes as “an unfortunate but necessary step” to protect its business interests and preserve its ability to rebuild in Tangipahoa Parish.

In its statement accompanying the legal filing, Smitty’s emphasized that the company “continues to focus on supporting the safe and efficient cleanup efforts” coordinated by federal and state environmental agencies. The manufacturer expressed gratitude for community support, noting that “Smitty’s has been part of the Roseland community for decades and we have every intention of being part of this community in the future.”

However, the path forward remains uncertain. At least five lawsuits have been filed against Smitty’s Supply by residents and others affected by the explosion, claiming damages from exposure to potentially toxic chemicals and debris. The company also faces a separate lawsuit from a Livingston Parish firefighting company seeking payment for emergency services provided during the blaze.

The litigation could take years to resolve, leaving both the company’s future and the community’s recovery timeline in question. Meanwhile, former employees continue seeking new employment opportunities, with state workforce agencies coordinating job fairs and reemployment services for displaced workers.