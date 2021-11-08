Deadly Monday: Unbuckled Abbeville Woman Dies in Morning Crash

The deadly weekend on the roads in Acadiana continued on Monday as a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Destiny Rose Hargrave of Abbeville.

On Sunday night, motorcyclist 53-year-old James W. Romero died after Louisiana State Police say he rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 10 between Scott and Duson. On Monday morning, it was a head-on collision that killed Hargrave. Troopers say she crossed the center line while traveling in a car on Louisiana Highway 82 near Lloyd Road (north of LA 333) in Vermilion Parish and struck a Yukon headed the opposite way. Troopers received the call around 7:00 a.m.

Facebook Photo

Troopers say Hargrave was unrestrained and pronounced dead by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the Yukon was wearing a seat belt and suffered only minor injuries.

Even though impairment is not suspected, standard toxicology samples were taken from the drivers. Troopers still are not sure why Hargrave crossed the center line.

Here is the message that Louisiana State Police want to leave with you:

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

This makes the 60th death in 50 fatal crashes investigated by Troop I since 2021 began.

