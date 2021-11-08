Lafayette DMV Closed Due to COVID Protocol

Don't you just love it when a system works?

The system I am talking about is the protocol for COVID-19 for our state agencies. We don't have all of the story yet, but it appears that there was an issue involving the coronavirus at the Lafayette Office of Motor Vehicles.

According to a post by KATC TV3, the Lafayette branch of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closed "due to precautions related to COVID-19."

I am guessing that this means someone who entered the building has tested positive for the coronavirus. Just when we thought it was safe to go back in the water, right?

How long will the office be closed? That's another question for which we don't have an answer. I guess for as long as it takes for the building to be deemed safe. Or, could it be that key agents within the building are having to take a quarantine precaution?

Regardless of the reason, the office says that if you had an appointment scheduled during the closure, you'll need to go online to reschedule.

Also, if you have business that can be completed by an Auto Title Company or Public Tag Agent, you might want to go that route. Here is a list of agencies who are allowed to perform some of the duties of which the Office of Motor Vehicles is tasked.

We hope that everyone at the OMV is safe and healthy, and are able to get back to work soon!

