Deputies: Burglary Suspect Caught With Drugs at School Campus in Lafayette
37-year-old Jesse Mangrum has been arrested after Lafayette Police say he trespassed on a Lafayette Parish school campus on Friday.
Around noon, faculty at Woodvale Elementary School notified Lafayette Parish Sheriff's School Resource Officers about Mangrum allegedly walking in the parking lot outside the school. At the time, they did not know who Mangrum was.
Turns out, when deputies approached Mangrum, they found out he had an active warrant for burglary and allegedly found illegal narcotics on him.
Mangrum was arrested on the burglary warrant and additional charges of Criminal Trespass, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS), Possession of CDS within 1,000 ft. of a School and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
