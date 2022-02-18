St. Pius Elementary Announces New Principal

St. Pius Elementary School has named a new principal effective July 1, 2022.

It was announced earlier in the school year that the current principal of St. Pius Elementary School, Donna Lemaire would be retiring after serving in this role for 21 years. Ms. Lemaire has been an important figure to St. Pius and has helped shape the school into what it is today.

It was announced on Thursday, February 17, 2022, that Lafayette native Kellie DesOrmeaux will take over as principal of St. Pius Elementary School. DesOrmeaux is originally from the Lafayette area. She attended and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She received her master’s degree in science education in mathematics from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN, and also received a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Ga.

DesOrmeaux is currently serving as the associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. She has also previously served as an assistant principal in Decatur, Ga, and a principal in Atlanta.

“I am eager to work alongside the amazing educators at St. Pius Elementary School to ensure all students reach their full potential in their faith, academically, socially, and in service,” said DesOrmeaux. “I am very enthusiastic about supporting St. Pius Elementary School to embrace and encourage students to become faith-filled, responsible, and productive learners for life.”

Donna Lemaire has not only served St. Pius Elementary School for the past 21 years but has also been with the Diocese of Lafayette for 46 years. While St.Pius Elementary School is sad to see this amazing faith-filled lady retire they are excited about what the future holds and looks forward to welcoming Kellie DeOrmeaux into their community.

