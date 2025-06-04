In a surprising twist, Derek Carr says his retirement decision was mainly driven by his desire to protect the Saints.

Carr, 34, officially retired from the NFL in May, cutting short a 4-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints that still had two seasons remaining. While many Saints fans labeled the signing one of the team’s biggest free-agent flops, Carr now claims his early exit was meant to help the franchise, not hurt it.

“I didn’t want to have surgery and just sit there and—it sounds crazy—but just take the Saints money,” Carr told Front Office Sports.

A Costly Call but a Calculated Call

Carr was due to earn $30 million in 2025, but chose instead to step away while keeping a $10 million roster bonus paid in March. The move leaves the Saints with a dead cap hit of $14.5 million next year and an insane $35.7 million in 2026. Still, that’s significantly less than the original projected numbers.

Despite the numbers, Carr says he couldn’t justify sticking around when a major shoulder injury would’ve left him far from 100%.

“I just felt like it was the right thing to do for myself and for the team.”

That quote may not sit well with Saints fans still bitter about his underwhelming performances. But it adds an interesting layer to a player, who many feel “robbed” of the team with his price tag and play.

Did He Redeem Himself?

Carr’s comments sparked somewhat of a debate among Saints fans in the comment section—some saying his honesty helps redeem a rocky run, others unmoved.

“He still got paid $10M to walk,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “He didn’t do us any favors.”

Others, however, found the admission refreshing: “At least he didn’t milk it. We’ve seen worse.”

Life After the NFL

Post-retirement, Carr appears genuinely content. He’s been spending more time with his family and dabbling in media, even launching a YouTube channel with his brother David. The duo is also exploring other business ventures, including dairy-free ice cream and NIL deals.

Carr says he could see himself working in college football broadcasting, or maybe even coaching one day.

“This beats an OTA any day,” he said, sharing a photo of himself at the beach with his kids in response to his agent checking in.

Who’s Next for the Saints?

With Carr gone, the Saints' quarterback room looks dramatically different. The current battle includes rookie Tyler Shough, former Oklahoma and South Carolina standout Spencer Rattler, and second-year player Jake Haener.

Whether any of them can right the ship (or even hold the job) remains to be seen.

But one thing’s for sure: the Derek Carr chapter in New Orleans is officially closed… and maybe the ending wasn't what fans expected.