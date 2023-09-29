We are excited to pass along the news to you that the Gothic Jail is coming back for another Halloween season in Deridder, Louisiana.

Do you like haunted houses? Do you like to get scared out of your mind? Well, this is right up your alley then. The Deridder Gothic "Hanging" Jail is officially open to the public for a Haunted House attraction coming up in October.

Did you know that this is marked as a Landmark & Historical Place in Deridder? When it's not Halloween, they offer daily tours Monday through Friday of the jail but it has been recently closed for tours so that they can set up everything for the haunted jail for the Halloween season.

According to its Facebook page,

Experience the haunting and historic Gothic Jail where paranormal activity runs rampant and the walls hold secrets of a brutal murder, suicide, and a double hanging. It's not for the faint of heart! Proceeds benefit the Gothic Jail!

Uh, sounds pretty scary to us! The haunted jail's motto is, Where Ghosts & Mortals compete to make you SCREAM Experience a Haunted House like none other!

The Gothic Jail is located at 205 W. 1st Street in DeRidder, LA, and will be open October 13,14, 20, 21, 27, & 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Then on Halloween night, October 31, it will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per person.