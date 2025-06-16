(KPEL) — Louisiana families often head down the coast to Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Destin during the summer for a family vacation.

Unfortunately, tragedy still strikes even on what should be a time to make happy memories with your family on vacation.

South Louisiana families know these beaches well, and this story hits hard.

What was supposed to be a fun family vacation turned into a nightmare for one when their 10-year-old daughter went missing last Thursday in Destin, Florida.

Authorities are actively searching for 10-year-old Trinity Eslinger, who was last seen between O’Steen Beach and the L Jetties in Destin on Thursday.

“All We Want Is for Trin to Be Found”

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe campaign to support Trinity’s mother, sharing the emotional toll of the ongoing search," Trinity was swept away by a current. Her mom tried with everything in her to save her. There is a rescue team out every day searching for my niece. All we want is for Trin to be found so her mom can bring her home."

An Aqua Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old in Destin

Beach Patrol and Community Resource Deputies have been working alongside authorities and Daphne Search and Rescue, a volunteer group.

Trinity is such a loving kid; she has a whole life ahead of her. We all looked forward to her turning 11 in just a month or so. She's supposed to be going to the 5th grade. All she wanted was to have fun. Trinity is loved by so many people

Additionally, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement flew a fixed-wing airplane over the search area for two days.

The search continues in hopes of finding Trinity Eslinger while her family and community continue to hold out hope for her rescue.

