Did the US Really Think the Taliban Would Protect Our Troops?

Congressman Mike Johnson talks about the tragedy of the terror attacks in Afghanistan and calls the decision to use the Taliban as security for US military personnel "crazy."

"We say, 'thank you,'" says the Congressman, when asked what could possibly could be said to the families of the 13 killed in the attacks, "Our prayers are with our troops, allies and friends and all those on the ground in Afghanistan.

"All of this was totally predictable, totally avoidable and such an extraordinary tragedy. And it's going to continue, unfortunately, because we have no leadership in the White House."

Here's what Congressman Johnson told KEEL:

And what about numerous reports that the US had cooperated with the Taliban, counting on the known terrorists to provide security from another terrorist organization, ISIS. "(Thursday) was the deadliest day for our troops in a decade. The Taliban is running checkpoints. Did they allow these suicide bombers through? They are a terrorist organization themselves. ISIS is claiming responsibility, but it's like having two bad cops in charge.

"The Taliban is trying to...put a facade on this and there's a simple reason for that. They need money from the international community to run this country they've just taken over There's hundreds of millions of dollars at stake and they know if they act like the terrorists they are,...they're not going to get that funding. They're trying to pin the responsibility on someone else. They, themselves, are at least partially responsible for this.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Which Countries Around the World Pay the Most and Least for Gas?