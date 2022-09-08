Did You Know—You Can Hang out with Sloths in Louisiana?

Did you know that you can play with Sloth right here in Louisiana?

I love Sloths and have frequently told people that Sloths are my spirit animal.

So when I stumbled across a story from Only in Louisiana this morning it made me so happy.

Barn Hill Preserve is located in Ethel, La which is just a little over an hour and a half away from Lafayette, which in my book is worth the drive.

Now, what is Barn Hill Preserve?

Barn Hill Preserve is an animal sanctuary that is located on seven acres of land and gives its visitors a chance to interact with a few exotic animals, including sloths.

This is the perfect day trip for a family and it won’t disappoint. Once you get to Barn Hill Preserve you will be able to take a guided tour so that you can not only see the exotic animals up close and personal but you will also learn a few things about the animals that call this sanctuary home.

After taking a peek at Barn Hill Preserve’s website I realized that there are so many fun things to do at this sanctuary. You can do the guided tour, swim with Otters, and have a Giraffe Picnic. This trip is sure to bring lots of memories for the whole family.

You do need to book an appointment since tours usually fill up pretty fast.

Barn Hill Preserve is available for tours seven days a week.

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pricing is available on their website.

Barn Hill Preserve is located at 11342 LA-955, Ethel, LA 70730

