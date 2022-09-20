Yes, hurricane season is still active.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather approaching the Caribbean, that could pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

While we are still ways out, it is still worth keeping an eye on in the days ahead.

Two of the major weather models show the disturbance entering the eastern portion of the gulf, and ultimately impacting Flordia, but again, we are too far out to know exactly where a potential storm may go,

The good news for Acadiana is that we have another cool front pushing further southward and if it reaches our area by early next week, it could steer a potential storm well east of Louisiana.

I share this with you to give you a heads up on the potential development, and again, we are still days away from having a better idea as to what could happen in the gulf.

However, it is never too early to review your hurricane preparations and to review your plan in the event of a storm impacting your area along the gulf coast.

For all of the latest, download this station's mobile app and we will be updating you on the latest of a potential storm in the days ahead.