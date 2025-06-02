Louisiana Theme Park Closes a Week After Opening for the Season

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — Last month, news broke that Blue Bayou would not be opening this Summer, but the theme park portion, Dixie Landin', would be open for the summer 2025 season.

However, based on a recent Facebook post, the amusement park has changed plans again.

Read More: Blue Bayou Water Park Not Opening for Summer 2025

After one week of being open for the summer season, Dixie Landin' has announced it will be closing for the entire season.

The fate of both the theme park and water park seems to be up in the air as of now.

Fans of the theme park shared that they were both saddened and confused by the news since they had just enjoyed a fun weekend with their families at the park. One commenter wrote, "How u invite people in and then close for the season all in the same day? JUST SELL ALREADY".

Dixie Landin' has since disabled the comments on the post with no further explanation of what prompted the sudden closure.

The Theme park, located at the intersection of I-10 and Perkins Road East, has 26 rides, including the Ragin' Cajun Roller Coaster. Unfortunately, they won't be enjoyed by Louisiana families this summer.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.