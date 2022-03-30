Do You Know the Nicknames of Some Louisiana Cities?

Every state has cities that have nicknames.

Here in Louisiana, it seems that we have a nickname for everything, especially when it comes to cities. Now I don’t know every single nickname for every city we have here in Louisiana but according to Wikipedia here are the top nicknames of cities in Louisiana.

While some of these nicknames were familiar there were a few that took me by surprise.

Baton Rouge – Big Raggedy

Breaux Bridge – Crawfish Capital of the World

Des Allemands – Catfish Capital of the World

Dubach – Dogtrot Capital of the World

Gonzales – Jambalaya Capital of the World

Gueydan – Duck Capital of America

Jennings – Cradle of Louisiana Oil

Lake Charles - The Chuck

Lafayette- The Heart of Acadiana

Lecompte – Pie Capital of Louisiana

New Orleans- America's Favorite City, The Big Easy, Birthplace of Jazz, The City that Care Forgot, The Crescent City, Nawlins, Paris of the South

Ponchatoula – Strawberry Capital of the World

Rayne – Frog Capital of the World

Shreveport – Ratchet City

Slidell – The Camellia City

St. Martinville – Birthplace of Acadiana

