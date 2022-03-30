Do You Know the Nicknames of Some Louisiana Cities?
Every state has cities that have nicknames.
Here in Louisiana, it seems that we have a nickname for everything, especially when it comes to cities. Now I don’t know every single nickname for every city we have here in Louisiana but according to Wikipedia here are the top nicknames of cities in Louisiana.
While some of these nicknames were familiar there were a few that took me by surprise.
Baton Rouge – Big Raggedy
Breaux Bridge – Crawfish Capital of the World
Des Allemands – Catfish Capital of the World
Dubach – Dogtrot Capital of the World
Gonzales – Jambalaya Capital of the World
Gueydan – Duck Capital of America
Jennings – Cradle of Louisiana Oil
Lake Charles - The Chuck
Lafayette- The Heart of Acadiana
Lecompte – Pie Capital of Louisiana
New Orleans- America's Favorite City, The Big Easy, Birthplace of Jazz, The City that Care Forgot, The Crescent City, Nawlins, Paris of the South
Ponchatoula – Strawberry Capital of the World
Rayne – Frog Capital of the World
Shreveport – Ratchet City
Slidell – The Camellia City
St. Martinville – Birthplace of Acadiana