Suspects reportedly knew store override system

Authorities in St. Landry Parish are asking for the public's help after a prepaid card scam left a local Dollar General store short thousands of dollars.

The incident happened on June 21 at the Dollar General located at 5661 Hwy 182 near Sunset, Louisiana, according to Lt. Lecorrian Washington with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were notified of the crime two days later, on June 23, when the store manager discovered the loss.

According to investigators, three unidentified suspects entered the store and asked to load nine prepaid VISA cards. Using a scamming device, along with what deputies believe was inside knowledge of the store’s point-of-sale override procedures, they were able to load a total of $4,500 onto the cards without paying.

The scam was only discovered after the suspects had already left the store. Surveillance footage from inside the store captured the individuals during the transaction.

That video has been made public and is available on the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Public asked to help ID suspects

Authorities are now urging anyone who may recognize the suspects or who has information about this crime to contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 app.

The case remains under active investigation.