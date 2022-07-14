It's back! There is a scam that is happening again where someone is threatening you with imprisonment if you don't pay up. Don't fall for it.

If there is one thing in this world you can count on, it's that scammers are always trying to scam you out of your money and/or your identity. With your identity information, they can take out loans in your name or get credit cards in your name, and you may never know it.

Other scammers work to get you to spend your hard-earned money on them by tricking you into thinking that if you don't pay up, you will be put in jail.

Here's how the latest form of this scam is working; it starts with a phone call. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says this person will try to tell you that there is a warrant out for your arrest. Now, if you've had dealings with law enforcement before this will likely scare you. Heck, even if you have never had dealings with law enforcement before it will likely scare you.

What they do is tell you that they can make this warrant for your arrest go away if you just pay them. The biggest thing that Ponseti says the Lafayette Sheriff wants you to know is the following:

"The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not seek any type of payment over the telephone."

These scammers are usually going to ask you for some form of payment, that once you give it to them it's not traceable. They will ask you for things like Visa gift cards, or green dot cards, etc. When you give someone information from a car like this, you are likely NEVER going to get your money back.

If someone calls you and says they have a warrant for your arrest and they are going to arrest you if you don't pay up, just hang up the phone. You should also report this activity to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. These people may try to be from any law enforcement agency, so the big thing to remember is never to give anyone like this your money or gift card information over the phone. Also, never give your personal information to someone you don't know.

Anytime you are uncertain, you can call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.

Scams like this are very common so if you want to keep track of this scam or other scams happening right in our area, visit the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana's Scam Tracker.

