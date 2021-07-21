Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

The original free live music series in downtown Lafayette will soon be back in full force. After almost two years of either no Downtown Alive! or virtual versions, the fall season has been announced.

The Fall 2021 season features four Grammy nominees rockin' the Parc International stage on Fridays throughout September, October, and November.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 17 -- Chris Ardoin

Friday, September 24 -- Cupid

Friday, October 22 -- Marc Broussard

Friday, November 5 -- Wayne Toups

Gates will open at 5:30 pm for Happiest Hour with live performances kicking off at 6:00 pm and rolling through 9:00 pm.

This will mark DTA!'s 39th season.

As always, the event is free to attend but you're asked to leave your ice chests at home because food and beverage sales help keep it free.