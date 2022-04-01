Downtown Alive! Tonight Features Steve Riley + The Daiquiri Queens

Downtown Alive! is back in action tonight with two great acts playing at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette.

Performances by Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys and The Daiquiri Queens are sure to keep everyone on the "dance floor" with the show starting at 5:30 pm.

This show is a make-up date from the spring season opener on March 11 that had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Facebook Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Facebook loading...

As always, DTA! is a free event for everyone. However, please leave your ice chest at home as concessions will be available for purchase to help keep the music alive.

Downtown Alive! is presented this spring by Evangeline Maid.

If you purchase any Evangeline Maid, Downtown Lafayette or DTA! merchandise at the show tonight, you'll be entered to win a $500 Super 1 Foods gift card.

Bring your dancing shoes and go pass a good time.

If you can't make it tonight, don't worry, you have plenty more opportunities to check out DTA!

Below is the remaining spring season schedule:

DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day

Ray Boudreaux

Sunday, May 8th

Jefferson Street

DTA! Bach Lunch

UL Lafayette School of Music

Friday, May 13th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA!

Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

Friday, May 13th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Bach Lunch

Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole

Friday, May 20th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA!

Dyer County + The Bucks

Friday, May 20th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Local Palooza

Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,

Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,

Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,

Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.

Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th

Parc International & Parc Sans Souci