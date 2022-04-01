Downtown Alive! Tonight Features Steve Riley + The Daiquiri Queens
Downtown Alive! is back in action tonight with two great acts playing at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette.
Performances by Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys and The Daiquiri Queens are sure to keep everyone on the "dance floor" with the show starting at 5:30 pm.
This show is a make-up date from the spring season opener on March 11 that had to be postponed due to inclement weather.
As always, DTA! is a free event for everyone. However, please leave your ice chest at home as concessions will be available for purchase to help keep the music alive.
Downtown Alive! is presented this spring by Evangeline Maid.
If you purchase any Evangeline Maid, Downtown Lafayette or DTA! merchandise at the show tonight, you'll be entered to win a $500 Super 1 Foods gift card.
Bring your dancing shoes and go pass a good time.
If you can't make it tonight, don't worry, you have plenty more opportunities to check out DTA!
Below is the remaining spring season schedule:
DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day
Ray Boudreaux
Sunday, May 8th
Jefferson Street
DTA! Bach Lunch
UL Lafayette School of Music
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA!
Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA! Bach Lunch
Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA!
Dyer County + The Bucks
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA! Local Palooza
Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,
Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,
Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,
Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.
Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th
Parc International & Parc Sans Souci
10 Festivals We Don't Have in Louisiana But Need