Downtown Alive! Returns Friday Night With Old School Street Party

Some of you may not remember the early days of Downtown Alive! before the stages were built at Parc Sans Souci and Parc International.

In the 1980s, the party was in the streets. And now, the live music event is heading back to its roots.

Downtown Alive! is returning for the spring season with a street party performance on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The season will kick-off with High Performance along with openers, the Daiquiri Queens.

The throwback version of DTA! will happen at the intersection of Vermilion and Jefferson streets.

As always, it's free to attend but food and drinks will be available for purchase. You can still bring your chairs, but please leave your ice chests and pets at home.

This is just the first of a great spring season. Here is the complete 2022 DTA! spring schedule:

DTA! Street Party

High Performance + Daiquiri Queens

Friday, March 11th

Vermilion Street @ Jefferson

DTA! + Tour du Riz

Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes

Friday, March 25th

Parc International

DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day

Ray Boudreaux

Sunday, May 8th

Jefferson Street

DTA! Bach Lunch

UL Lafayette School of Music

Friday, May 13th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA!

Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

Friday, May 13th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Bach Lunch

Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole

Friday, May 20th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA!

Dyer County + The Bucks

Friday, May 20th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Local Palooza

Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,

Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,

Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,

Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.

Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th

Parc International & Parc Sans Souci