Downtown Alive! Returns Friday Night With Old School Street Party
Some of you may not remember the early days of Downtown Alive! before the stages were built at Parc Sans Souci and Parc International.
In the 1980s, the party was in the streets. And now, the live music event is heading back to its roots.
Downtown Alive! is returning for the spring season with a street party performance on Friday, March 11, 2022.
The season will kick-off with High Performance along with openers, the Daiquiri Queens.
The throwback version of DTA! will happen at the intersection of Vermilion and Jefferson streets.
As always, it's free to attend but food and drinks will be available for purchase. You can still bring your chairs, but please leave your ice chests and pets at home.
This is just the first of a great spring season. Here is the complete 2022 DTA! spring schedule:
DTA! Street Party
High Performance + Daiquiri Queens
Friday, March 11th
Vermilion Street @ Jefferson
DTA! + Tour du Riz
Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes
Friday, March 25th
Parc International
DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day
Ray Boudreaux
Sunday, May 8th
Jefferson Street
DTA! Bach Lunch
UL Lafayette School of Music
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA!
Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA! Bach Lunch
Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA!
Dyer County + The Bucks
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci
DTA! Local Palooza
Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,
Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,
Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,
Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.
Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th
Parc International & Parc Sans Souci
