More Depressing News As Downtown Alive in Lafayette Cancelled
The decision did not come lightly, but it was made out of consideration for the health and safety of everyone. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is the group that produces Downtown Alive, and they have reached the decision to not have the Fall session of DTA.
Basically, the people that make up the Board of Directors want to have the best possible functions, and to do that, it's necessary to wait until the Spring of 2022.
In making their decision about how to proceed, members spoke to a variety of different professionals connected to the entertainment community, leadership, and the State of Louisiana.
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Chief Executive Officer Anita Begnaud had this to say about the decision,
As an organization that supports the heart of arts, culture, and community, we are disappointed that we are unable to return next month to producing Lafayette's favorite Friday night tradition of outdoor live music downtown; however, we remain optimistic to come back strong in the Spring and implore the community to rally together to help us get there.
Begnaud says that postponement is what is best for the community right now.
She went on to add that they are so very indebted to the community for continuing to support Dowtown Alive through what has been a most challenging year and a half. So much has happened since the pandemic has begun, but the sponsors and community have never failed to show their support.
Begnaud says that they did consider multiple possible alternatives to make it happen, but in the end, it was best just to wait until next year to hold DTA events.
Here is the official statement:
In the meantime, DTA! organizers will be putting energy into bringing back Acadiana’s largest outdoor concert series in March and cannot wait to celebrate with you all again. We ask the community to do your part to help us overcome COVID-19. Consult with your healthcare professionals about what you can do to keep yourself, your family, and those around you safe and well during these difficult times.