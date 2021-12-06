Dr. Maggard on Why He Promoted Michael Desormeaux to UL Head Football Coach [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun VP of Intercollegiate Athletics (Director of Athletics) Dr. Bryan Maggard hasn't slept much in the last week.

Eleven days ago, he learned Billy Napier following the Sun Belt championship game would be leaving to become the next head coach at Florida, he had already begun the vetting process for the next head coach at Louisiana.

Maggard admittedly knew Napier would likely be hired by another program at some point, and hit the ground running as soon as he got official word of Napier's departure.

In addition, Louisiana won their 12th consecutive game on Saturday, defeating Appalachian State 24-16 in front of a Sun Belt Conference Championship game record crowd at Cajun Field.

Sunday morning, Napier and his family boarded a flight for Gainesville.

Several hours later, Maggard introduced the new head coach of Louisiana.

Maggard joined me on the show this morning, covering it all.

In our conversation, he explains why he promoted Michael Desormeaux to head football coach, the vetting and interview process, who Desormeaux will have to replace on the staff, why he's so confident in Desormeaux to keep Louisiana football ascending, how much Billy Napier recommended Desormeaux, the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl matchup against Marshall, how soon the new members of the Sun Belt are expected to join, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (12-1) plays Marshall (7-5) in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at the Caesars Superdome.

For ticket information, click here.

