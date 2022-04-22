Drew Brees Reported to be on Broadcast Trading Block

Blockbuster trades in the NFL are not unusual. Our own New Orleans Saints have been involved in more than a few of them. Do you remember Mike Ditka and Ricky Williams and the wedding photo? Yeah, that was part of a blockbuster deal.

In fact, the Saints have already made a deal just in time for next Thursday's NFL Draft. That trade with Philadelphia just a few weeks ago netted the Black and Gold another first-round pick in the upcoming selection show.

But there are rumors circulating about another trade involving a person that is very close to the hearts of many fans of the flower. Come on, you didn't know that thing on the side of the Saints' helmets was a flower? And you call yourself a fan.?

Oh about the trade, there is a rumor that former Saints quarterback turned broadcaster Drew Brees might be part of a deal that finds him either sharing seats in the broadcast booths with two networks or shifting to an entirely new network all together.

What makes this makes sense is all the moves in the NFL broadcast booths that have been made during the offseason. The big move was Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving the Fox Sports booth to take on Monday Night Football chores for ESPN.

NBC announced earlier this week that veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico would be paired with Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark for the Sunday Night Football broadcasts. While Collinsworth's former partner for SNF on NBC Al Michaels will be joined in the booth on Thursdays by former ESPN College Color Analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Those major moves on the major NFL telecasts seem to suggest that Brees who starred at quarterback for the Saints, including a Super Bowl win, appears to be the odd man out. But apparently "out" doesn't mean "out" the way you and I think it does.

Granted the NFL Fandom was a lot kinder to Brees as a quarterback than they have been in regard to his on-air performance. Many suggested that Brees' performances last season were "lackluster". We should also note that Brees is also involved in NBC's national broadcast of Notre Dame football on Saturdays.

NBC had hoped that Brees might be the second coming of Tony Romo. No, not on the field, Romo sucked there but he's pretty darn good as a color analyst. The thinking was that Brees's knowledge of the game and his well-loved and well-known personality would make him an instant darling of NFL fans. So far, that hasn't happened.

Networks sharing talents used to be a major taboo but apparently the experiment that is Michael Strahan on Fox Sports NFL studio show and ABC's Good Morning America has shown that talents and networks can play nice together.

So, where will we find Drew Brees this weekend during the fall? It seems fairly certain that Drew will be spending Saturdays in South Bend with NBC. However, don't be surprised if you see Drew appearing on a cut-in with JB, Terry, Howie, Jimmy, and Michael Strahan. No, he won't be on the studio show but he just might be in a Fox Sports Broadcast Booth on Sunday.

Or all of this could change by the time you read it. Things move fast in the world of sports broadcasting. Watch this space for the latest.