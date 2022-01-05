Each year, law enforcement all across America team up to highlight the importance of not driving while you are impaired.

Whether you are gathering for Mardi Gras, or you're just going out for the weekend, driving safely is the message that the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition and local law enforcement want to hammer home to everyone.

Coalition Director Ron Czajkowski says,

Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That's why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses.

There are many options today to help anyone make a plan before they go to a place where they know they will be drinking.

Here are some ideas:

You can have your child be your designated driver.

One person in your group can pledge not to drink so that everyone has a safe ride home.

You can use Uber to get home.

You can use Lyft to get home.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, there is funding to have extra patrols out on our roadways to look for any impaired drivers. You will be arrested, and it becomes a very expensive process.

You can also be a part of the solution as Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says, you can report impaired driving by simply dialing *LSP on your phone. Don't become a statistic. Gossen says the hardest part of the job is having to go to someone's home to tell them that their loved one has perished.'

Here are the facts about impaired driving: