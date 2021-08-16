Swerving, Throwing A Bottle Out of Window Equals 4th OWI Arrest
A Louisiana State Police trooper patrolling in the Lake Charles area came across a driver who was swerving all over the roadway and threw a bottle out the window of a car. This happened Sunday at 9 o'clock in the morning.
According to State Police, 38-year-old Dennis Dwayne Larue of Sulphur showed "obvious signs of impairment" when he was pulled over on Louisiana Highway 27 south of I-10.
The trooper saw the man weaving in and out of traffic which led to a charge of Improper Lane Usage. The man then decided he didn't need a bottle that was in his vehicle, so he chucked it out of the window.
Officials say this man was already not supposed to be driving, and he has a suspended driver's license
Larue was promptly arrested on the following charges:
- DWI 4th Offense
- Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test or Tests
- Operating a Vehicle While under Suspension for a Prior Offense
- Improper Lane Usage
- Driving with a Suspended Driver's License
- Littering
After being booked into the Calcasieu jail, his bond was set at $50,300.
In the Facebook post by Louisiana State Police, they remind drivers that even one drink can have an impact on how you operate a vehicle. Drinking and driving is against the law, and so is being under the influence of drugs. The law doesn't differentiate between illegal drugs or prescription drugs so if you are driving, and you are impaired, then you can be arrested.
What do you do if you see someone driving erratically?
Louisiana State Police officials say you should always report someone who is not driving correctly. If you think someone is on drugs or drinking while driving, you can call *LSP (*577) to report the activity. Get as much information as possible about the driver, the vehicle, and their location. You can also call 911 when you witness impaired driving.
How do you keep yourself safe?
There are so many more options today than there were even five years ago. You are still encouraged to designate a driver if you go out for a night of drinking. This means that person will not have any alcoholic beverages the whole night. Today, we also have the option of Lyft and Uber to take us home safely.
