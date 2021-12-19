Duson Police Arrest Man for Attempting to Harm a Woman

Officials with the Duson Police Department say they have arrested a man for attempted rape. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says officers were called out to a home in the 500 block of G Street to begin investigating.

Gibson says the woman was dealing with 36-year-old Jefferson Lazala, who after a day of drinking and using illegal drugs, allegedly tried to force her into having sex. The man had taken his clothes off and tried to harm the woman. Lazala and the woman knew each other. Gibson says she was able to fight off Lazala due to his drug and alcohol use.

Gibson says that Lazala was found, and he was "visibly distraught, but did not deny the victim's allegations." The man was arrested on a charge of attempted rape, and he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The man's bond was set at $20,000.

Gibson says he was proud of the strength the female victim showed in dealing with this situation. He says,

This victim was not going to allow Lazala to ruin her life, her actions, and persistence in calling the police even though she is acquainted with the assailant potentially saved others from becoming victims of Lazala's aggression.

