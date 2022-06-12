The Duson Police Department has had a rough road since June 6, 2022, as the department has been struggling with staffing issues due to covid.

There are eight workers in the Duson Police Department and out of the eight, four contracted Covid at the same time. The Chief of Police Kip Judice also contracted Covid the same week as the other four officers. During that time frame that the officers were out the entire office space was closed and sanitized. They also received help from several other departments in the area for 911 calls.

Since this situation happened the Duson Police Department has established covid protocols to help determine when their officers can return to work after having a covid diagnosis. The Duson Police Department had help in determining these protocols from Dr. Tina Stefanski of the LA Department of Public Health.

Any Officer who has tested positive for COVID or who has experienced any symptoms of the virus can return to regular work status only after:

Five days of isolation/quarantine

Upon return to work the officer must wear a well-fitting mask at all times while on duty for a period of 10 days after the onset of symptoms or positive test

Officers must self-evaluate their recovery and establish that they are physically capable of doing the required tasks of a police officer

These protocols and guidelines will go into effect on Monday, June 13, 2022. These guidelines are also in line with the recommendations of the CDC.

The officers that were out due to a Covid infection will start to return to work as they feel better. Chief of Police Kip Judice will return to work on Monday, June 13, 2022.