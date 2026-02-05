CLINTON, La. (KPEL-FM) - Another Louisiana school system has decided to move to a four-day school week.

When the Four-Day School Week Begins

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, the East Feliciana Parish School System voted to transition to a four-day school week starting next school year (2026-27), with students having Mondays off.

The new schedule will include extended class days Tuesday through Friday, which officials say will allow students to have more time to focus on high-quality instruction.

Why East Feliciana Made the Change

Here was the written statement from the EFPSS superintendent regarding the change:

District leaders share that this decision comes after deep reflection on how to best achieve the district’s strategic priorities. They note that the extended day model supports deeper learning, improved engagement, and timely support for students who need additional help. Similar schedules in other districts have also helped improve attendance and support teacher recruitment and retention.

The Board remains committed to maintaining high expectations and ensuring a smooth transition for students, families, and staff. Additional details will be shared at efschools.net as planning continues.

East Feliciana’s Previous Four-Day Schedule

Four-day school weeks are nothing new for this parish, though. The district previously operated on a four-day schedule from 2006 to 2013, utilizing a grant program to help alleviate financial strain.

The switch to the four-day school week comes on the heels of East Feliciana Schools seeing a boost in test scores. Last year, the district jumped from a "C" to a "B" in the state's accountability system after receiving a "C" the prior year.