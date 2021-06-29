Emotional Moment 8-Month-Old Baby Is Reunited With Family In Lafayette After Being In Stolen Car

According to reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3, an 8-month-old baby has been reunited with their family after the vehicle the baby was in was stolen. An emotional moment between loved ones and the baby happened when authorities returned the child safely.

Facebook via KATC-TV3

The 8-month-old was welcomed back with tears and open arms as family and loved ones hugged and kissed the baby that had been on a very scary ride.

According to the report from KATC, a woman told police that she left the vehicle running to keep the air conditioning on for the baby. While she told police the car was locked, a man jumped in the vehicle and drove off.

Police later found the vehicle in St. Landry parish with the baby inside, unharmed.

With limited details currently available on the circumstances of the incident, Lafayette Police are investigating.

One thing is certain, the scene with the 8-month-old being reunited with family is emotional and you can check out that video via KATC-TV3 below.

I know that this family will sleep soundly knowing that their baby is home, safe and sound.