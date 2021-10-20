Facebook is Changing Its Name Next Week, Bye Bye Old Facebook

The one constant thing about the world is the fact that nothing stays the same forever. Not even an old friend like Facebook. Facebook is changing its name next week. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, says the name change has been in the works for a while.

According to The Verge, says even though he'll be talking about the name change in an October 28, 2021 meeting at the annual Connect conference, the official announcement of the new name for Facebook could come as early as next week.

Facebook executives, those who know the new name, have been very quiet about it but speculation is that the new name is going to be "Horizon". As part of the rebranding of Facebook, the name will change and Facebook will also become part of a parent company that houses Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and a few others.

The Verge believes Facebook's new name could be "Horizon Worlds" or just simply "Horizon".

While the new name is said to be a “closely-guarded secret” it could be connected to Horizon, the name of an unreleased virtual reality version of Facebook, some experts said. The app’s name was recently changed to Horizon Worlds after Facebook demoed a version for workplace collaboration called Horizon Workrooms. -The Verge.

Zuckerberg told The Verge that Facebook is going from primarily being a social media company to being a "metaverse company".

The company will make some changes to upper management and add 10.000 more employees to start work in Europe. More hirings will more than likely follow as Mark Zuckerburg reinvents Facebook into a "metaverse" empire.

The feeling from inside the Facebook camp is that the rebranding will accomplish two things. The new name will detach the company from recent public scrutiny and keep the company fresh. Facebook, even though still wildly popular, has a reputation for being a social media outlet for "old people".

By the way, if you're wondering what "metaverse" means, the phrase comes from the 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. Mark explained it by saying a metaverse would be an uninterrupted, live experience with a fully functioning economy with other features as well.