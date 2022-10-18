Fans Built A Full Size Beetlejuice Sandworm In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

You know its Halloween season when giant sandworms start appearing on the side of the road. Which is exactly what has happened in this East Texas town.

Outside of The Vapor Room on Timberland Drive in Lufkin, Texas, this giant sandworm has appeared, and started drawing attention right away. With good reason too, because this thing is phenomenal.

The sandworm is a creature from the 1988 cult classic horror comedy Beetlejuice. The movie was directed by Tim Burton, and featured an all star cast with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, and Catherine O'Hara. Not to mention music from the legendary Danny Elfman. It even won an Academy Award!

Since the movie's premiere, it has spawned an entire franchise. Including a long-running cartoon, stage show, and intense marketing licensing. All fed by the fanbase that can't seem to get enough of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetl...you get the idea.

This Halloween decoration setup in Lufkin shows that.

According to fans of The Vapor Room, their creative staff goes over-the-top for Halloween every year. Last Halloween they apparently built a giant spider that caught a ton of attention from local residents. Now they've mixed the same creativity, ingenuity, and skill, with some Beetlejuice fandom to create this big sandworm.

You can check out pictures of the whole display, and even some of the behind the scenes pictures of its creation, right here: