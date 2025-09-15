A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses and transport Raquel Harris and her daughter Skylar Tapp back to North Carolina. The family notes Raquel recently opened Esthetique by Faith in Opelousas, and Skylar attended Helix Academy. Those wishing to donate can do so through the family’s fundraiser.

Tributes continue to pour in

Outside Fat Belly’s Diner on E. Jefferson, the memorial has grown with flowers, balloons, teddy bears and handwritten notes as friends and customers stop by to pray, leave messages and share memories.

Neighbors describe owner Jermaine Doucet as a generous, larger-than-life figure who made the diner a community hub.

GoFundMe set up for Jermaine “Trigga” Doucet as well

Loved ones have also launched a GoFundMe in memory of Jermaine “Trigga” Doucet, describing him as a self-driven entrepreneur, family man, and community pillar. The organizers say recent medical expenses from a heart condition depleted savings he’d hoped to rebuild. Donations will go toward:

Outstanding medical bills

Funeral expenses

The family adds, “If you’re able to donate—no matter the amount—please do,” and asks readers to share and keep them in prayer.

Community remembrance, unified support

KATC’s coverage shows mourners returning throughout the weekend, reflecting on Doucet’s impact and the loss felt across St. Landry Parish.

What officials have confirmed

Authorities reported three people were rescued from the building and later pronounced dead. The State Fire Marshal said there were no working smoke alarms; the cause remains under investigation.