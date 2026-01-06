The Lafayette community is mourning after three people were identified as victims in a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Johnston Street and E Broussard Road.

According to the latest update from the Lafayette Police Department, the crash claimed the lives of 36-year-old Cherita Washington and 17-year-old Chase Washington, both of Duson, along with 21-year-old Joseph Prejean of Lafayette. A fourth individual involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

As news of the victims’ identities spread, condolences and messages of support began pouring in from across Acadiana, particularly for the Washington family and the Lafayette High School community.

What Investigators Say Happened

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that a westbound vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on E Broussard Road when it struck a second vehicle that was stopped at a red light, preparing to turn right onto Johnston Street. The impact pushed that vehicle into a third car that was waiting to turn left onto E Broussard Road.

After the initial collisions, the at-fault vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a wooden electrical pole. All three fatalities were pronounced at the scene. The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Statement From Lafayette Parish School System

Lafayette Parish School System released a statement confirming that one of the victims was a student at Lafayette High School.

The district said it is deeply saddened by the loss of a student and her mother, adding that additional counselors will be available on campus to support students and staff during this difficult time.

Roadways Reopened, Investigation Ongoing

All roadways in the area have since reopened, though investigators stress that the case remains active. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Lafayette Police.

This story will be updated as more details become available.