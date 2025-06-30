LOUISIANA (KPEL) — Summertime is peak travel season in South Louisiana as families plan vacations to hopefully escape the dreaded humidity and heat.

While traveling with your family during summer break is all about relaxing and making memories, it is important to note that thousands of officials are working behind the scenes to keep travel as safe as possible.

Fourth of July Travel Surge Puts Pressure on Airports

Entering a major holiday week like the Fourth of July, when over 70 million people travel on average, can certainly put a significant strain on officials working overtime to ensure travel is efficient and smooth, especially at airports.

Last year, 5.6 million Americans traveled by air during the Fourth of July holiday, which was a record high. Experts anticipate, if not more, people traveling this year.

FBI Issues National Security Warning on Airline Cyber Threats

This is a contributing factor as to why the FBI is not taking threats of any kind lightly, even if they are cyber-related attacks and threats.

The FBI has issued a national security warning regarding a well-known hacker group, known as 'Scattered Spider', which is actively targeting U.S. airlines.

While no formal travel advisory has been issued by the Department of Homeland Security or the U.S. State Department, the FBI is alerting the public and the airline industry to increased cyber threats, particularly during major travel holidays.

What We Know About the Hacker Group ‘Scattered Spider’

According to the FBI, the group, known for being aggressive and embarrassing their victims, has hacked multiple airlines in the U.S. and Canada in June. The hackers are also known for posing as customers, CNN warns.

One of Scattered Spiders’ preferred methods of infiltrating corporations is calling up help desks and pretending to be employees or customers

To be clear, their goal is to steal sensitive data and download ransomware on the victims' devices and accounts not to hack aircraft directly.

The same group has been linked to multiple attacks involving Hawaiian Airlines, Canada's WestJet, as well as the insurance and retail sectors.

What Louisiana Travelers and Airline Staff Should Know

Louisiana travelers flying out of major hubs like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, as well as those working in aviation support roles, should remain alert, as federal authorities closely monitor these threats.

Security experts say more airlines and companies are likely to disclose breaches tied to Scattered Spider in the coming weeks.

Anyone in the airline ecosystem, including trusted vendors and contractors, could be at risk

This warning has been issued for anyone involved with airlines, especially vendors and contractors.