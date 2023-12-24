FDA Warns of Counterfeit Ozempic Shots in Louisiana: What You Need to Know

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to Ozempic users in Louisiana and beyond, after seizing "thousands of units" of counterfeit versions of the popular diabetes drug, which is also widely used for weight loss. This recent discovery raises legitimate concerns about the safety and efficacy of these fake medications.

According to the FDA, these counterfeit Ozempic shots have infiltrated even "legitimate drug supply sources," posing a risk to unsuspecting patients. The agency, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk, the drug’s manufacturer, is conducting thorough tests on these fake shots. However, as of now, there is limited information available regarding the drugs' identity, quality, or safety.

According to the Associated Press, there have been five reported illnesses linked to these counterfeit shots. Thankfully, none of these incidents have been serious, but the potential for harm cannot be ignored. The FDA highlighted that some of these counterfeit 1 milligram semaglutide shots might still be on the market. To make matters worse, not only the drug itself but also the needles, pen labels, cartons, and accompanying healthcare information have been found to be counterfeit.

FDA FDA loading...

The counterfeit drugs can be identified by their lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057. This information is crucial for consumers and healthcare providers to verify the authenticity of the Ozempic shots they possess or intend to purchase.

In response to this situation, the FDA has advised retail pharmacies to ensure they purchase authentic Ozempic only through authorized distributors. Additionally, patients are urged to obtain their medication solely through state-licensed pharmacies to avoid the risks associated with these counterfeit products.

For those who may have concerns about their Ozempic packages, the FDA has provided a hotline at 800-332-1088. Consumers are also encouraged to contact a state complaint coordinator to report any suspect packages. This proactive approach is vital in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of Ozempic users in Louisiana and across the country.

FDA FDA loading...

The situation remains under investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. In the meantime, the large number of Ozempic consumers in Louisiana and beyond are reminded to verify the authenticity of their medication to ensure their safety.

See the official FDA warning here.