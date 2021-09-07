If you purchased a generator or chainsaw as you prepared for Hurricane Ida you can be reimbursed for your purchase.

In a Tweet, Congressman Garret Graves said the program will cover generator expenses up to $800 and as much as $250 for chainsaws being used for clean-up.

In addition to that, you must reside within the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana

If you notice, Lafayette Parish and other parts of Acadiana do NOT fit into the criteria for reimbursement.

To apply for government assistance after the storm call 1-800-621-3362 or visit FEMA's website by simply click HERE to apply.

