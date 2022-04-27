Festival International Wristband Payment System — Here’s How It Works

Festival International is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we couldn't be more excited. It runs Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 1 in downtown Lafayette.

But, if you're going to be enjoying the festival any of the days, you should make sure you're familiar with the RFID payment system.

This wristband payment system was put in place within the last five years to help expedite your transactions when purchasing food, drinks, and official merchandise during Festival.

The first thing you'll need to do is pick up your free wristband in advance at Parish Ink Downtown or at any of the kiosks at Festival. Then, follow the steps below:

Top-up wristband using credit/debit card or cash. Tip: Load more than you think you need for the weekend. Purchase food, drinks, & official merchandise during Festival. Receive a refund of unused funds automatically to your card on Monday. (A $5 processing fee will apply to all refunds.)

About the Refund Process

The refund process is easy and quick. If you use a credit or debit card, your card will be refunded the week after Festival (whether you register online or not -- you do not need to do anything.)

If you use cash onsite, simply fill out the refund form that will be on the Festival's page here within 30 days after Festival is over. They will process those requests weekly and send the money directly to your bank account.

What happens if I lose my wristband or chip?

Take a picture of the numbers on the back of the chip. If you lose your band, you can cancel it at any top-up station or in the mobile app and get a new one.

Do I have to use a credit/debit card?

You do not have to use a credit/debit card or register anything online. You can top-up with cash or at any top-up station throughout the festival.

Does Festival store my card information?

No, your card information is not stored on the wristband or anywhere in their system. The wristband is similar to a gift card -- it only stores your balance and recent transactions.

Is there a way to avoid this line?

Feel free to set up an account and register your wristband online or in the Festival's mobile app. By doing this, you can control your top-ups and never have to wait in this line again.

How does the $5 processing fee work?

$5 refund fee is only charged if you have more than $5 leftover after Festival. This fee covers the bank processing fees and helps to pay for the system that provides this service. If you have less than $5 leftover, you will not be charged any additional fees -- you simply will not receive a refund.

To learn more about Festival International's RFID payment system, visit the "Wristband Payment System" page on their website here.