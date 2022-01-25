Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Announces Two Festivals in 2022

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has announced that it will be returning to Lafayette this year with two festivals, instead of one.

This year’s festival theme is “Le Grande Retour” or “The Great Return” which promises to bring Cajun and Creole music and an immersive cultural experience with South Louisiana cuisine, crafts, and workshops to Lafayette is going to do just that and much more this year. That is just what will happen with one festival happening in March of 2022 and again in October 2022.

“In 2021, when we felt it best to postpone our event for health and safety reasons, we decided to hold the makeup in March 2022, in part to honor our own roots,” says Festivals founder Barry Ancelet. “Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was born in March of 1974 as a special concert sponsored by CODOFIL and held in Blackham Coliseum. We are now, of course, a larger, more complex outdoor affair, filling Lafayette's Girard Park with a wide range of Cajun and Creole music, dance, cuisine, crafts and visual arts. But the spirit of that first self-celebration is still what guides us every year as we prepare and present our annual event.”

Festival Acadiens et Créoles has only been held twice in one year once before, in 1980.

The Spring festival will take place in Girard Park from March 18-20, 2022, and a music lineup will be released on February 3, 2022.



This year other festival events that will be featured with the festival will be Tour des Attakapas, Atelier workshops that will be held at the Hilliard Art Museum, Bayou Food Festival, the Louisiana Craft Fair, and much more.

The festival’s Official Pin and Poster for the March festival dates will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum on February 11, 2022, at 6 pm.

For more information on Festivals Acadiens et Créoles you can visit the official Festivals Acadiens et Créoles website.