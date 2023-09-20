Five New Businesses Open in Broussard, Louisiana
Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque joined the KPEL Acadiana's Morning News team on Wednesday to discuss the progress happening in his Lafayette Parish town.
Just over 1,100 businesses operate in the town of Broussard, Louisiana, and five more will be joining their number.
Prejean's Broussard
Prejean's Restaurant is a staple in Cajun Country, and they added a Broussard location in June. You'll find them just off Hwy 90 at 309 N Morgan Ave. They're serving all the familiar dishes you've enjoyed for years. Word of advice: If you enjoy salads, their Parmesan Vinaigrette is a personal favorite!
Hellen Street Cafe
Open on Albertson's Parkway, Hellen Street Cafe serves a Creole Cajun Cuisine during lunch Tuesday through Friday and offers brunch on Saturday. Photos of their dishes are sure to make your mouth water! Check out their menu on their website.
All About You
All About You opened its newest location in August on St. Nazaire Road in Broussard. The locally-owned boutique was born in 2007 in New Iberia and expanded by adding a second location in Youngsville. They offer stylish clothing, shoes, jewelry, and gifts. Give yourself time to check out all the precious items they have available.
Oui Jolie Bride
"J'ai dit oui!" That phrase is listed on the Oui Jolie Bride website, and it means "I said Yes!" The name may not be familiar, but the owners are familiar to Lafayette because they also run Annette's Bridal on University Ave. They offer personal service at their location on East Main Street and are available by private reservation only.
Entergy
The electric provider has opened a new facility on Hwy 90 in Broussard. Although you can't eat or shop their, the service they provide in the form of electricity is integral to customers. Also, they drive the economy, and Broussard is excited to have them in their new location.