If you're not from Louisiana, some of our town's names can be pretty strange. Heck, even if you are from Louisiana these names are strange.

One Year Anniversary Of BP Oil Spill Approaches Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

5 Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

There's always a reason behind why certain places in Louisiana are named what they are. We did some digging around, and here are a few we uncovered.

Even more of these great mysteries can be solved over at onlyinyourstate.com

1) Dry Prong, Louisiana - A sawmill owner built a water wheel over a creek that apparently went dry every summer, and as a result, named the town "Dry Prong".

Dry Prong, Louisiana Google Maps loading...



2) Cut Off, Louisiana - There was a canal that was intended to connect Bayou Lafourche via Lake Salvador with New Orleans. It was a cut-off canal, hence the name "Cut Off".

Cut Off, Louisiana Google Maps loading...



3) Grosse Tete, Louisiana - Legend has it the town was named after an indigenous Choctaw man who lived and hunted in the area when it was first settled, by Acadians.

The Choctaw man was said to have a big head. We all know how Cajuns love nicknames, so we completely believe this.

Grosse Tete, Louisiana Google Maps loading...



4) Mowata, Louisiana - We think this one might be our favorite.

This Louisiana town got its name because trains used to run through the area, and this was a stop to top off the boilers of the trains.

Folks who worked on the trains would routinely yell out "More Water". The words "More water" for the train's boilers became, "Mo'wata".

Mowata, Louisiana Google Maps loading...



5) Zwolle, Louisiana - Zwolle is named after a town in Holland. Mr. Jan De Goeijen was a major investor in the Louisiana settlement back when it was first founded, and he named it after his hometown, Zwolle.

Zwolle, Louisiana Google Maps loading...