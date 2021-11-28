Florida Officially Announces Billy Napier as Head Coach, Napier Thanks Ragin’ Cajun Nation in Statement

It's official.

The University of Florida announced Billy Napier as their next head football coach.

Napier goes from coaching at "The Swamp" of Cajun Field to "The Swamp" at Steve Spurrier Field.

According to Florida's press release, Napier will be introduced as the head coach of the Gators a week from today.

Napier's last game as head coach of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun will be this Saturday afternoon at "The Swamp" of Cajun Field in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at 2:30 against Appalachian State.

Napier released a classy statement of gratitude to Ragin' Cajun fans, and the University of Louisiana.

"I'm extremely grateful to everyone associated with The University of Louisiana. We set out to build a program that would make this University, Acadiana, and Louisiana proud. There are so many people and players who have been a part of our #jOURney over the last four years, and the success we achieved is a direct reflection of them. Their belief, commitment, and hard work made this possible. I am especially thankful for Vice President for intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard and President E. Joseph Savoie for believing in me and giving me every resource to build this program. I am forever indebted to all of you. This is a special place, and I'm so fortunate to have been the Head Football coach at Louisiana - my time here truly made me better in every way. Thank you for your trust, your support, and embracing the #cULture. We look forward to see you at Cajun Field this Saturday!" - Coach Billy Napier

Louisiana VP of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Bryan Maggard, released the following statement regarding Napier's departure from UL.

"I could not be happier for and more proud of Billy Napier as he begins his next chapter of coaching at the University of Florida. I want to personally thank him, our student-athletes, and staff for the unprecedented body of work they accomplished these past four years. I know I speak for all of Cajun Nation in wishing Billy, Ali, and the kids great success moving forward. Our efforts will soon turn to identifying the next head coach for our nationally-ranked football program." - Dr. Maggard

Napier was hired by Maggard and Savoie on December 15th, 2017.

In 4 seasons at UL, he put together a 39-12 record, four Sun Belt West Division Titles, and an opportunity in his final game on Saturday to win an outright Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Louisiana football is currently ranked #20 in the AP Poll, #21 in the Coaches Poll, and is riding a school-record 11 game winning streak.

Napier's UL contract contains a $3,000,000 buyout which will be paid by Florida to Louisiana.

