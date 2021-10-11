Florida Sheriff’s Office Looking for Owner of $2 Million Worth of Marijuana

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is trying to do a good public service. They simply want to reunite $2 million worth of marijuana with its rightful owner.

In a now-viral Facebook post that has been shared over 32,000 times, Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote a pretty funny status update to entice the owner of the drugs to visit him at the Sheriff's Department.

"If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!" the post reads.

The drugs were found in a mini-storage in Viera, on Florida's eastern coast.

The post went on to say that everyone loses or misplaces important items all the time and that their department "always strives to do the right thing."

You can read the entire post below.

As you can see in the post, they are urging the "rightful owner" to go to the department's Investigative Services building.

There is no official word yet if that owner of this pile of marijuana has made a trip to claim their goods. It surely would be epic if they did!