St. Martinville, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police have closed LA 347 between Col. Jeff Deblanc Pkwy and LA 96 in St. Martin Parish due to heavy smoke and fog in the area.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says that a crash involving a cane truck followed by zero visibility in the area prompted the closure.

A listener reported that an officer in the area told her most roads in St. Martinville are closed as well.

I-10 over Irish Bayou in New Orleans is also closed this weekend due to low visibility. Highway 11 is shut down as a result of a combination of fog and smoke that’s created extreme low visibility.

Detours are available. Drivers are reminded to turn on their headlights and slow down if areas of heavy fog.

Yesterday, fog and smoke caused crashes in the New Orleans area that killed one person and injured 8 others. A crash in October caused by super fog on I-55 involving more than 100 vehicles killed seven people and injured more than 60 others.

