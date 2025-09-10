Louisiana State Police say new forensic analysis has sharpened the search for the vehicle tied to the hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old Bonnie Fontenot of Jennings.

Investigators now believe the suspect vehicle is an older model 1997 to 2004 Ford F-150 painted Pacific Green Metallic, a turquoise green color that was sold on trucks during that era. Detectives say the pickup may frequent the Jefferson Davis Parish area and could have damage to the front and or driver’s side.

What Investigators Found

According to LSP Troop D, the identification comes after continued analysis of evidence collected in the case.

The latest update was issued September 9, 2025, as troopers and state police detectives continue to follow leads.

Where and When the Crash Happened

Troopers began investigating on August 27, 2025, around 1 p.m. after Fontenot was found on the Interstate 10 north frontage road just east of U.S. 165 near Iowa.

Forensic work indicates she was struck sometime between August 22 and August 27. The driver left the scene.

Vehicle Description to Watch For

1997 to 2004 Ford F-150

Pacific Green Metallic paint (turquoise green)

Possible front and or driver’s side damage

May be seen in the Jefferson Davis Parish area, including near Iowa or along U.S. 165

Family’s Push for Answers

Loved ones have been relentless in seeking justice for Fontenot, urging anyone who notices a truck that matches the description to come forward.

How to Share Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact LSP Troop D at (337) 491-2511.

Get our free mobile app

Tips can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.