By now you know that Coach Ed Orgeron has moved on from LSU football and he is reportedly enjoying his time off in Destin, FL.

As a matter of fact, in his final press conference at LSU, he told the world that he was going to Destin and even told local media that they could join him because he has plenty of sunscreen.

Well, photos are now beginning to surface of the former LSU coach in Destin, and yes, he seems to be enjoying life while on the beach. O

Orgeron has stated that he will take a year off from coaching and he hopes to spend more time with his sons, who were not invited on this trip to Destin.

So, if you happen to be in the Destin area for the holidays, keep an eye open for Coach O, you never know where he may be.

We know he loves the white sand and blue water in Destin.

Here are more photos of the former LSU coach enjoying life along the beautiful Emerald Gulf Coast.

Facebook, Purple-Gold Nation