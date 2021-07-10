Former LSU Tiger Barkevious Mingo Arrested On Felony Child Indecency Charge In Texas

According to reports, former LSU Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a child indecency, sexual contact charge. Mingo played high school football at West Monroe and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

What was Barkevious Mingo arrested for?

Reports say that the Arlington Police Department arrested Mingo on the second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child. The maximum penalty for this charge is 20 years in prison, as in Texas it relates to engaging in sexual contact with a person under 17-years-old.

What are the allegations against Barkevious Mingo?

While limited details are currently available, Mingo's attorney has called the allegations "completely baseless" and added that the, "allegations were from two years ago and are completely untrue" per an ESPN report.

Per the above report, Mingo's attorney said that the claims were false and money could be a motivation for the allegations.

Barkevious Mingo with LSU Tigers Football

LSUsports.net regards Mingo as, "one of the most dominant pass-rushing defensive ends in school history" with the standout deciding to forego his senior season with the Tigers to enter the NFL Draft.

Is Barkevious Mingo in jail?

The report says that Mingo has been released on $25,000 bond.

The Atlanta Falcons were reported as stating, "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.