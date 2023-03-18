NEW YORK (KPEL News) - The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump is saying on Truth Social that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, and is basing that on "illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney's Office."

While House Democrats, some in the national media, and other critics have questioned Trump's tax records for years, this possible arrest actually has to do with a name that has been stuck to the former Commander-in-Chief for years: porn star Stormy Daniels, according to Fox News. More specifically, for alleged hush money payments Trump is accused of making when he was a presidential candidate in 2016. Fox News reports that $130,000 was sent to Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen to keep her from revealing her 2006 affair with Trump, who paid Cohen back through installments. It's expected that the Manhattan DA will indict Trump.

Here is the complete statement issued by Trump:

Trump on Truth Social

As you can see, Trump is calling on his supporters to protest. How would an arrest affect his presidential campaign going forward? As the Texas Tribune reports, Trump does have his first campaign rally scheduled for Saturday, March 25, in Waco, Texas.

Meanwhile, as the AP reports, Trump is also facing separate criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his alleged attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential elections and a Justice Department special counsel has been presenting evidence to a grand jury about the hundreds of classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

