San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is having a sensational rookie season.

The former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout broke the 49ers single-season franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie in Game 16 of the 2021-2022 regular season as he finished with 963 rushing yards and 1100 total yards from scrimmage in only 11 games. Mitchell made the most of his opportunity after starter Raheem Mostert was injured and out for the season during Week 1.

"I love all our backs, but Elijah has played at another level this year," said head coach Kyle Shanahan in this 49ers.com article. "When he's in there, we're just very efficient. We always get at least what it's blocked for and you see how good he reads those gaps and seams to find a way to get through there."

I had the pleasure of broadcasting a handful of Mitchell's high school football games as he was a force for the Erath Bobcats. According to ragincajuns.com, Mitchell became the all time leading rusher for the Bobcats with over 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. As you can see in his highlights below, Mitchell was destined to reach the highest level.

I remember being excited when he committed to play for the Ragin' Cajuns and the hometown kid's career didn't disappoint as he finished with over 3800 total yards from scrimmage and 46 total touchdowns as he helped make up one of the best rushing attacks in the country under then-Head Coach Billy Napier.

The 6th-round pick has helped lead San Francisco back to the playoffs as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. And Mitchell comes into the game as part of an elite company this season. Mitchell is among only six players with 150+ rushing attempts and zero fumbles in 2021. Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, and D'Andre Swift are the other five players.

We will see if Mitchell can keep that streak alive and if he can help the 49ers pull off the upset.

