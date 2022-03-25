Former Saints Quarterback Trevor Siemian Heading to Chicago Bears
Quarterback Trevor Siemian was 4th on the New Orleans Saints depth chart last summer when he entered training camp.
By the time week 1 kicked off, he was third string.
By November, he was the starter, due to injuries.
While he never won a game in his 4 starts, he came off the sideline to help lead the Saints to a Halloween victory over the Buccaneers and a win over the rival Falcons in the regular-season finale.
In 6 game appearances, he completed 57% of his passes for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Siemian did enough on a one-year deal last season in New Orleans to earn a two-year deal from the Chicago Bears.
Could the Saints could a compensatory pick for Siemian's new deal with the Bears? It depends on the details.
